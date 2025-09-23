hmtv, The Hans India to host mega Bathukamma celebrations

Khammam: Aspart of Bathukamma Celebrations, The Hans India and hmtv is hosting a mega ‘Sri Devi Puja - Mega Bathukamma Samburam’ on Tuesday at the SR & BGNR Government College Grounds. The event is scheduled to begin from 4 pm onwards and aims to celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

In this regard, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao along with senior Congress leaders released the invitation brochures on a grand note at the camp office here on Monday.

The mega celebration will feature Sri Devi Puja rituals; traditional Bathukamma folk songs and dances; cultural performances; and distribution of prasadam and festive gifts.

Thousands of women from across Khammam and nearby mandals are expected to participate, adorned in traditional attire, carrying beautifully arranged Bathukammas made of seasonal flowers. All arrangements are being made to ensure a vibrant, safe, and joyful celebration.

The public, especially women and families, have been invited to be part of the event.