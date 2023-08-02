Illegal excavation poses threat to Amrabad forest

Nagarjunasagar: In a shocking development, the serene and fragile ecosystem of the Pylon Colony Vaikuntha Dhamam, nestled under the protective shade of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest, faces a grave danger.

Illegal soil excavation is being carried out with large JCBs and precious soil is transported in tractors in broad daylight, posing an imminent threat to the natural beauty and ecosystem balance of this precious region.

Contrary to the needs of the local community or government, the soil is being uprooted solely for commercial purposes. Several JCBs relentlessly dig deep holes to extract precious soil illegally which is transported by hundreds of tractors without any intervention from the responsible authorities. Astonishingly, even the Forest department and Sagar Dam officials seem to be turning a blind eye to this brazen act, as if unaware of the illegal activities going on right beneath their watchful gaze.

The scope of the unlawful excavation extends perilously close to the Nagarjunasagar earth dam, a multi-purpose project that holds immense significance for emergency situations. It’s a matter of grave concern that if a critical situation arises and soil is required to reinforce the dam, it will no longer be available in the vicinity due to this wanton destruction.

The impact of this reckless soil escavation is evident along the roads leading to the area, where deep pits, hastily dug and laden with lifted soil, have been left unchecked.

The perpetrators take advantage of the dense tree cover to mask their illicit operations, leading to hazardous potholes forming on the roads, endangering the safety of all vehicles that traverse this route.

Even more alarming is the audacity of the soil movers, who claim to have permission from forest officials, an assertion that raises serious questions about the protection and preservation of our natural wealth.