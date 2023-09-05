Implement HC, EC orders, arrange for swearing-in ceremony: Aruna

Mahabubnagar: BJP national vice president DK Aruna has demanded that the State government immediately implement the directives given by the Central Election Commission and recognize her as new MLA of Gadwal as the BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has been disqualified as he had allegedly submitted false affidavit during the last elections.

While speaking to media persons in Gadwal on Monday, the BJP leader said that already the Telangana High Court had issued its orders to the concerned officials of the Telangana Assembly to reinstate her as Gadwal MLA, as the currently serving MLA, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has been disqualified.

“The BRS party is adopting double standards. Had it been the case of the BRS party MLA, it would have been immediately implemented HC and EC orders, but as I belong to BJP party, they are deliberately delaying,” alleged the BJP leader. Adding further DK Aruna said that based on the HC orders, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also released a gazette notification recognizing her as MLA and she demanded the TS government to implement the order and arrange for swearing in ceremony and induct her as MLA.

It is also understood that the Election Commission of India has written a letter to the Assembly Secretary, the Secretary to the Government, and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj, asking them to release the published gazette letter.

Slamming the way the TS government is delaying in implementing the HC and EC orders, the BJP leader reminded how the BRS government had taken expeditious decisions when the sarpanches and MPTCs belonging to opposition parties were removed from their posts in the past over a false affidavit. DK Aruna alleged that the BRS government has no moral values and is least bothered to respect the verdict of the courts.