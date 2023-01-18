It is aimless, goalless Bharat: KCR

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that India was passing through a peculiar situation.

He said no one knows what the goal before the country is. The successive governments have forgotten what the goal is and should be.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the first BRS public meeting at Khammam, he said the country has failed in all respects. United States, he said has 29% agricultural land while China has only 16% agricultural land as against 83 crore acres of land in India of which 41 crore acres are fertile lands. It also receives 1.40 TMC of water from rainfall. Due to lack of planning and speedy execution of projects, 70 TMC of water gets evaporated. Even the remaining 70 TMC is not properly utilized.

Similarly, he said India has tremendous amount of solar energy even that has not been properly tapped.

India is the only country with large seacoast, mountains and different agro climatic conditions, excellent workforce still we are not able to promote our own food chains.

There is large scope for Agro based industries, but this sector has been badly ignored and people are made to get addicted to pizzas and burgers to benefit few private individuals. It is matter of shame that we still import Toor Dal and edible oil, he added.

The Chief Minister said that he has worked out on a detailed agenda for the country but due to paucity of time as the leaders have to go back by chopper back to Hyderabad to catch their flight, he would utilize another occasion to announce the detailed agenda and action plan.