ITDA to develop 9 Anganwadi centres at agency mandals

Khammam: In order to attract more tribal students to take up studies, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is planning to develop nine Anganwadi centres which were under the ITDA Badrachalam in the district as model centres. The agency plans to develop infrastructure in as many as 71 Anganwadi centres under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana which aims at transforming villages with a significant tribal population into model villages.





Speaking to The Hans India, ITDA Assistant Project Officer H Davi Raju said, it will be equipped with 16 types of children toys, cook ware, educational items, tables and chair for children and almirahs to store goods. He said all the buildings are being painted with colourful pictures, television sets are also being set up, and seating arrangements are also being made at these centres. He also informed that all the works will be completed within this month and the model centres will be launched in the month of April.





He said under the project guide, the construction works at all these selected centres are to be completed to meet the quality standards set by the scheme. He also said that a meeting was held with the agencies supplying material recently and material procurement is being done by calling tenders, he added.



