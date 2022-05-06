It's a season of yatras in Khammam district

Khammam: The mercury is rising and so are the political temperatures in the district, with the opposition leaders embarking on padayatras to win over the public.

Though the Assembly elections are a year away, all the political parties are concentrating on Khammam district on all the 10 Assembly constituencies of the district for their expansion.

Among 10 constituencies in Khammam district, only 3 are of general category. There are two SC seats and remaining five are ST reserved constituencies.

The leaders and cadres of opposition parties are fanning out across the district, taking padayatras to reach out to rural folk. Senior Congress leader and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha launched his padayatra named 'People's March' in his constituency of Madhira and has covered 338 km already.

BSP State convener RS Praveen Kumar is also on padayatra and it has completed 50 days. On the other hand, YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila, who started the statewide padayatra, reached Khammam and is touring length and breadth of the district. She reached 1,000 km milestone of her padayatra at Sathupalli on Thursday.

The three leaders are targeting the TRS government during their padayatras and targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. They allege that the TRS government failed to implement the poll promises and failed to release job notifications and was implementing anti-farmer policies.

During the padayatara, the leaders leaving no stone unturned and are trying to attract youth and farmers and other people with their rousing speeches. A large number of party leaders, workers and activists are accompanying them.

Commenting on the padayatra programmes of political leaders in the district, senior politician K Srinivas Rao said the district was witnessing a different political atmosphere. A number of people living in the district have migrated from Andhra Pradesh and are settled here.

Their dialect is different from Telangana's. The people who are living in Singareni belt are using the Telangana dialect.

As witnessed during the 2014 and the 2018 general elections, people seemed to be patronising the opposition parties only, he observed.

Therefore, all the opposition parties are eyeing all the 10 seats in the district to raise their tally in the next elections.

Through padayatras they want to learn about the issues of the people and promise to resolve them. They are also highlighting the failures of the government besides making tall promises so that they can get the votes and support of people in the next elections.