Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 26 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 26 August, 2023
- Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme
- Why almost half of Moon missions fail
- Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi
- Nitpicking – Oppn’s favourite fad
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on August 26, 2023
- CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30
- 60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry
- Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month
Just In
Javeed in race for Khammam ticket
Minority leader and City Congress Convener Md Javeed on Friday submitted his application at Gandhi Bhavan for Khammam Assembly ticket from the party. Earlier, his followers met him at his residence and took out a bike rally in his support.
Khammam: Minority leader and City Congress Convener Md Javeed on Friday submitted his application at Gandhi Bhavan for Khammam Assembly ticket from the party. Earlier, his followers met him at his residence and took out a bike rally in his support.
Addressing his supporters, Javeed the people of Telangana want the BRS rule to end in the state and are rooting for the Congress party. He alleged that BRS rule had turned a rich state like Telangana debt-ridden. He said Congress would win in all the 10 Constituencies in the district with a good majority.
He said that only Congress party would do justice to the minorities and care for their welfare. He was confident that under the leadership of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, president Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief TPCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the party was surging ahead.