Javeed in race for Khammam ticket

Khammam: Minority leader and City Congress Convener Md Javeed on Friday submitted his application at Gandhi Bhavan for Khammam Assembly ticket from the party. Earlier, his followers met him at his residence and took out a bike rally in his support.

Addressing his supporters, Javeed the people of Telangana want the BRS rule to end in the state and are rooting for the Congress party. He alleged that BRS rule had turned a rich state like Telangana debt-ridden. He said Congress would win in all the 10 Constituencies in the district with a good majority.

He said that only Congress party would do justice to the minorities and care for their welfare. He was confident that under the leadership of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, president Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief TPCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the party was surging ahead.