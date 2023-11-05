Jayshankar Bhupalli: Future of Kaleshwaram project is uncertain says G. Kishan Reddy

Jayshankar Bhupalli : Union Minister and BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday visited the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project.

Speaking after inspecting the project, Kishan Reddy said Kaleshwaram project was built after being touted as the world’s largest lift irrigation project by spending more than Rs 1 lakh crore and added that the future of Kaleshwaram project had become dark today.

He said the pillars had developed cracks and added that the road on the bridge was dangerous. He said the engineering system, quality and maintenance were in a pathetic condition.

“We have written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on this issue. A team of National Dam Safety experts has been sent for inspection of the dam on the directions of the Central government. After inspecting the dam, a report was submitted to the Union government. The Central government’s report has been sent to the Telangana government.

The Centre’s report has revealed key points. The single stone under the pillars was damaged. The condition of the other pillars along with the depressed pillars is alarming. The situation at Annaram barrage is similar. The water is leaking. The future of Kaleshwaram project is in question. At present, not a single TMC of water can be stored in the project,” he said.

Reddy said the State government built the project with the taxes paid by the people. Stating that Rs 40,000 crore has been estimated for the construction of this project initially, he said the estimate was later increased to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. He said the entire Telangana community was expressing concern over the Kaleshwaram project. He alleged that Public money was misused and a substandard project was constructed.

He said earlier irrigation engineers had expressed concern that the construction of the project was not in a scientific manner and added that the failure project was constructed by shutting the mouths of engineers and intellectuals while noting that it has become a nightmare for the people.

He said the people of Telangana were suffering due to the extreme intelligence, arrogance and unilateral decision of CM KCR, who claimed to have read 80,000 books. Reddy said that there was a need for a high-level investigation and added that if the Chief Minister has faith in the people of Telangana, he should respond whether he would agree for a CBI probe or for a judicial inquiry.