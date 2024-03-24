  • Menu
Karimnagar: Paramita Heritage School certified as 'Maths Promotion School'

Karimnagar: Paramita Heritage School certified as ‘Maths Promotion School’
Highlights

In a remarkable achievement, Paramita Heritage School received the ‘Mathematics Promotion School’ certification from the CBSE Board.

Karimnagar : In a remarkable achievement, Paramita Heritage School received the ‘Mathematics Promotion School’ certification from the CBSE Board. Moreover, its students bagged top honours at the recently concluded Aryabhata Ganit Challenge Level-2 Examination conducted by the CBSE Board.

This includes G Harshitkanth, B Vishal Reddy, and Ch Laxmi Hasini of Grade-10, who secured positions among the top 100 students nationally. This remarkable feat has earned the school the recognition as a ‘Maths Promotional School’ by the CBSE Board.

D E Prasad Rao, Chairman of Paramita Heritage School, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the students’ dedication and hard work. He commended the efforts of the teachers, including guide teacher Sampath, for their invaluable guidance and support. Directors of the school Rashmitha, Anukar, Prasoona, VUM Prasad, and Vinod Rao along with Principal Ritesh Mehta and others extended their congratulations to the winners.

