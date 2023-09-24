Karimnagar: ‘Students should increase awareness about technological changes’

Karimnagar : The chief operating officer of Smart Cookies, an international organisation, Avinash Kulkarni said that questions are the basis of research.

He visited KITS Engineering College, Singapuram, Huzurabad mandal in the district on Saturday. In the students’ meeting organised under the chairmanship of Principal Dr Kandukuri Shankar, he said that students should do good projects during their studies.

By developing communication skills, one can get a good job in the future. Students must learn skilful education and increase own understanding of the questions in the syllabus and the answers for them.

Kulkarni explained that not only the marks in the examinations conducted by the university, but also to increase the research capacity and develop the questioning mentality. One can increase knowledge by reading books for appropriate answers and can also get answers through YouTube through internet.

Students should increase awareness about the technological changes that are coming now, in the computer programme, do an international level internship, the job will come by itself. The personality of the student should be exemplary to others, students should bring good name to the college and thus all students should fulfil their responsibilities towards the society.

Principal Dr K Shankar said that as per the rules of the university, the college has all the facilities that the students should have as per the rules of other government institutions and for the past few years the students have been doing good projects.

The programme was organised by Kamala Vani KITS Campus Radio and was coordinated by Dr V Rajeswara Rao, Head of the Department of Humanities and Science.