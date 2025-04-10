Key issues taken up at Collector’s review

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that steps should be taken to ensure that the National Highway works are carried out smoothly. On Wednesday, the Collector, along with Additional Collectors Dr P Sreeja and P Srinivasa Reddy, conducted a review on the National Highway, Munneru retaining wall, and Kishtaram village issues.

The Collector said that the land acquisition required for the completion of the National Highway projects should be completed quickly. He enquired about the problems, pending land acquisition and obstruction of work in the projects.

The construction of the Munneru retaining wall should be undertaken and completed quickly where the government land and private land owners have agreed to the land acquisition. He said that layout boards should be put up at the land allotted to the landless people who should be informed about the facilities coming up. He said that action should be taken to complete the work before the upcoming monsoon season. He said that special attention should be paid to the retaining wall constructions near the settlements. He said that steps should be taken to complete the work by setting a time bond.

The officials also should focus on the problems of the Singareni-affected Kishtaram village.

The Collector said that plantation, spraying and other works should be completed.

SDC Rajeshwari, RDOs Narasimha Rao, Rajender, AD Survey and Land Records Srinivasulu, National Highway PD Ramanjaneya Reddy, Singareni GM Shalam Raju, officials and others participated in the meeting.