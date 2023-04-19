Khammam: 3,813 beneficiaries got CMRF benefits in Sathupalli says MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah

Khammam : MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Tuesday informed around 3,813 beneficiaries financial assistance under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) in the last four years in his constituency Sathupalli. Participating in the CMRF cheques distribution programme at his camp office in Sathupalli, he said that there are no political motives behind the distribution of cheques under the scheme. He said there was no MLA distributed CMRF like this in the last four years under the scheme. He asked the people to utilise the government schemes and enjoy benefits.