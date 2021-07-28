Khammam: 730 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized, seven held

Khammam: Task force and Khammam rural police seized 730 kilograms of ganja and arrested seven persons at Yedulapuram cross roads in Khammam rural mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier informed that the seized cannabis, packed in 146 packets, was worth around Rs 1.095 crore. During the vehicle inspections at Yedulapuram cross road, the police found the contraband and made the arrests.

On questioning, the accused revealed that they were coming from Chinthapalli village of Vizag and were residents of Sricity in Khammam rural mandal. They are claiming to be running electronic and clothes business in Telangana and AP.

The accused purchased ganja from Pangi Narayana and Pangi Siva of Chinthapalli and were transporting the substance through their electronic goods vehicles to Alighad in Uttar Pradesh. They have a godown at Arempula village in Khammam rural mandal.

The accused were identified as Ashu Miyan, Mohammed Asif Qurashi, Anish Khan, Mohammed Arif Qurashi, Mousin and Mohammed Yamin, the natives of Aligharh, and Maloth Pavan Kumar of Sarvaram village in Kothagudem district.

Pangi Narayana and Pangi Siva Rao hailing from Chinthapalli village are absconding. Police seized two SUVs, two pickup trucks and two mini trucks, the CP informed.