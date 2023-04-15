Khammam: A proud moment for entire nation, says Puvvada

Khammam: The unveiling of the tallest Ambedkar statue was a proud moment not just for Telangana, but for the entire nation, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressing his feeling after taking part in the inaugural ceremony of the tallest statue of the Dalit icon in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Minister praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for unveiling the 125- foot statue of Dr BR Ambekar on his birth anniversary.

He shared his happiness to the media people here over phone. The construction of 125-foot statue was only possible by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who respected the Dalit people and gave them importance all times.

He said, the government is conducting the event like a festival across the State. "The entire State of Telananan is paying rich tributes to BR Ambedkar," he said, conveying special thanks to CM KCR putting the name of the new secretariat as Dr BR Ambekdar Telangana State Secretariat as part of continuing the aspirations of Ambedkar.