Khammam: BJP leaders raise pitch for paddy procurement centres

Khammam: With an amid raising anti-government slogans the number of BJP activists and Kisan Morcha leaders led by the district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana and Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy conducted a huge protest here in a big way before the Collectorate here demanding setup paddy procurement centres under Indira Krantipadakam (IKP).

Earlier they conducted a protest rally in the town with rising slogans of anti-government. Later they conducted protests before the Collectorate.

Speaking in the programme the BJP leaders said clearly the Central government not told on purchasing paddy. The State government troubling farmers giving different statements in the State they alleged.

They said the TRS party leaders trying to blame the Central government gave a different statements. They said, the after the by-poll resumed the CM KCR got frustrated and made useless allegations on the party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

They also threatened to continue the protest until the State government comes forward to purchase all the paddy from the farmers.

During the protest, the police stopped the BJP leaders not entering the Collectorate. A heated argument took place between the BJP leaders and Police. The police forcibly arrested the number of BJP leaders and shifted them to the nearby police station.