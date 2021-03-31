Khammam cemetery developed with 2 crore

Khammam: It is a crematory ground by the name but has all modern aura, where one can conduct the final rites of their beloved ones in a peaceful atmosphere. The Hindu cemetery (Vaikuntadhamam) in Khammam city, a model one in the State, will be inaugurated by Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on April 2.

Since the Nizam's times, cremation and burials have been carried out on the banks of the canal near Munneru near Khammam city. With the population increasing every year, the town has become a city. The government recently started constructing cemeteries 'Vaikuntadhamam' in villages and towns across the State. As part of this, the Vaikuntadhamam in Khammam city was modernised with an expenditure of Rs 2 crore. The welcome gate of this 3.5-acre spacious cemetery looks like an arch of IT Hub. There are five crematoriums, one waiting gallery for those, who come to the funeral, one barbershop, one bathroom and toilets. CC roads and central lighting were also set up.

A special attraction of this cemetery is the 20-feet tall idol of Lord Shiva and vehicle parking area. Flowering plants brought from Kadiyam in Andhra Pradesh were planted around Vaikuntadhamam.

Another Vaikuntadhamam was constructed in four acres at Ballepally within Khammam city limits. Opened to public in December last year, this cemetery also houses a 20-foot-tall Lord Shiva statue with modern touches.