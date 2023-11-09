Khammam: Central agencies planning raids on me with BRS help says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Khammam : Congress party candidate from Palair Assembly constituency Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the Congress party is emerging as a “big storm” in Telangana State.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy said the people were waiting for the Congress party to return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He alleged that the Central investigating agencies like Income Tax department and ED are planning to conduct raids on him and added that the BRS and the BJP were attacking the Congress party. “The attacks are proof that the Congress will come to power. After joining the Congress, the Central agencies with the support of BRS are going to attack me, my family, my organisations and the people, who admire me. Organisations and systems are in their hands. I knew they will put me in trouble. No matter how many conspiracies they make, people have credibility in the Congress party,” he said.

Referring to the statement of CM KCR that the Kaleswaram project is a miracle and the report of the Centre on the true nature of Kaleswaram, he said it was understandable that KCR had indulged in corruption in the Kaleswaram project. “Kaleswaram, Medigadda and Sudimala will collapse one day or the other,” he said. He also questioned as to why the BJP, which claimed that KCR used the Kaleswaram project as an ATM, had not arrested him till now. “KCR’s family is illegally trying to come to power for the third time by spending lakhs of crores of rupees. We don’t want the rule of the doras, we want the rule of the people. People are fighting for Indiramma’s kingdom and not exploitative rule,” he said.

Srinivas Reddy said after 25 days, their hard work would come to fruition and added that Indiramma kingdom that the people wanted was going to come in the State. He exuded confidence that the Congress candidates were going to win in the State. He said the financial condition of KCR’s family in 2008 was known to everyone.

Targeting police officers, Ponguleti said some police officers, who are acting as agents of the BRS party would be rewarded for it. He revealed that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s programmes would be held after November 15 in the Khammam district.