Khammam city bids adieu to Lord Ganesha

Khammam city bids adieu to Lord Ganesha
Highlights

Officials ensure that the event conducted peacefully

Khammam: In a display of peaceful celebrations, Ganesh immersion proceeded smoothly in the erstwhile Khammam district. Local authorities and law enforcement ensured the event was conducted peacefully, with police deploying CCTV cameras along the Munneru River and other immersion points. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Collector VP Gautham, and Municipal Commissioner Aditya Surabhi diligently oversaw the proceedings, ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

Meanwhile, in Bhadrachalam, the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols took place seamlessly in the Godavari River. Dr G Vineeth, the Superintendent of Police for Kothagudem District, orchestrated meticulous arrangements for the event. Special traffic boards eased vehicular movement to the river, and cranes were strategically positioned along the riverbank. District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala appointed dedicated officers to oversee the programme, maintaining a minute-to-minute vigil in Bhadrachalam.

