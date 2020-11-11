X
Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects development works

District Collector RV Karnan inspecting development works in Khammam on Tuesday
District Collector RV Karnan inspected the development works under Khammam corporation limits here on Tuesday.

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspected the development works under Khammam corporation limits here on Tuesday. He observed Rythu Vedika works in Raghunadhapalem, fencing works of NSP Canal, lighting works, greenery, walking track works.

After inspection, he told the officers to complete all works at the earliest to get them ready for inauguration, which will be held soon. He also visited Khanapuram Ooracheruv, tank band parking places. Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional

Collector Snehalatha Mogili, trainee Collector Varun Reddy, State Seeds Corporation

Chairman K Koteswara Rao,

Rythu Coordination District

Coordinator N Venkateswara Rao and other officers participated in the programme.

More Stories
