Khammam: Collector VP Gowtham reviews pending land issues

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham on Monday reviewed with revenue and forest officers the pending land issues in the district.

On the Kalluru mandal lands issues, he discussed them with forest and revenue officials in the mandals of Sathupalli and Penuballi.

The issue of non-registered lands on Dharani portal, non-issue of passbooks were also taken up. He asked officers to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, Assistant Director (Land and Survey) V Ramu, Forest Divisional Officer Sateesh Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Suryanarayana, and Tahasildhars of the mandals Kalluru and Penuballi attended the meeting.