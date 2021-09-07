Khammam: Collector VP Gowtham seeks steps to prevent road mishaps

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham asked officials to measures for the prevention of road accidents in the district. On Monday, he chaired a meeting of the district-level road safety committee.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Additional Collector Sneha Latha Mogili and other officers attended the meeting.

Taking note of rise in mishaps, the Collector called for setting up speed breakers, radium stickers, warning boards, index boards on the identified roads which were witnessing road accidents regularly.

Warrier informed that a number of accidents occurred on Kalluru, Sathupalli, Konijerla national highways, and asked the officers concerned to concentrate on stopping the tragic events.