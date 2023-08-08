Khammam: Compensation sought for project oustees

Khammam: Telangana Rythu Sangam district secretary Bontu Rambabu on Monday said that around 70 agricultural motors belonging to the farmers of Dachhapuram and Gannavaram villages were Wyra mandal were burnt due to the recent heavy rains. The farmers also suffered due to backwater of Jalamudi project and their sugarcane plantations were covered with sand and littered with waste.

He demanded that the state government provide adequate compensation to the farmers to offset their losses. A team of Telangana Rythu Sangam leaders and farmers led by Rambabu inspected the burnt motors, damaged crops, and fields in Wyra mandal and expressed agony over the hardships of farmers. They deplored that the government had not even taken up a survey of the extent of losses suffered by the hapless farmers. Each farmer will have to shell out about Rs 7,000 to get the motors fixed.

CPM Wyra mandal secretary Thota Nageswara Rao, Maganti Tirumala Rao, Velpula Roshaiah, Juwaji Srinivasa Rao, Garidepalli Krishna and others visited the fields.