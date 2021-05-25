Khammam: Concentrate on border villages to prevent Covid spread

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar ordered all the officials to concentrate on border villages of Andhra Pradesh and other States to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He held a committee meeting with District Collector RV Karnan and the officials of all departments here on Monday. He reviewed Covid cases mandal-wise and stocks of medicines, oxygen, remidesivir injections, vaccine drive and gave suggestions to the officers.

Speaking at the meeting, Ajay said the villages located on the borders of Andhra Pradesh in the district must follow the measures so as not to spread Covid. The villages, which have a few infected cases only, should setup isolation centres immediately.

He ordered the officials concerned to seize private hospitals, which were not following the rules. Only 49 private hospitals in the district were permitted to provide Covid treatment, he informed.

District Collector RV Karnan informed isolation centres were set up in panchayats, where there are more cases. He said nearly 1,485 teams have conducted door-to-door fever survey and distributed 13,279 kits and surveyed 1,21,319 houses in the district till date.

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier informed that lockdown was being implemented strictly in the district. Emergency vehicles and e-passes vehicles only were permitted and concentrating on belt shops in the district, he stated.

Additional Collectors Sneha Latha Mogili and N Madhusudhan, District Medical & Health Officer Dr Malathi, ACPs Bose, Satyanarayana, Ramanujuam, Venkat Reddy, Venkatesh and Prasanna Kumar, District

Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu, IMA Secretary Dr K Pradeep, Tahsildars and other officers participated in the meeting.