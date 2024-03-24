  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: District Gowda Sangam’s General Secretary appointed

Khammam: District Gowda Sangam’s General Secretary appointed
x
Highlights

The Telangana Gowda Sangam State President Palle Lakmana Goud appointed Kumili Srinivasa Rao Goud as District General Secretary of Khammam District Telangana Gowda Sangam during a state executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Khammam : The Telangana Gowda Sangam State President Palle Lakmana Goud appointed Kumili Srinivasa Rao Goud as District General Secretary of Khammam District Telangana Gowda Sangam during a state executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

District president Kathi Nehru Goud, GOPA president Gudida Srinivas Goud, Sampati Venkateswarlu Goud, Veeramalla Bhaskar Goud and Vadlakonda Bhaskar Goud participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X