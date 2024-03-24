Khammam: District Gowda Sangam’s General Secretary appointed

Khammam : The Telangana Gowda Sangam State President Palle Lakmana Goud appointed Kumili Srinivasa Rao Goud as District General Secretary of Khammam District Telangana Gowda Sangam during a state executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

District president Kathi Nehru Goud, GOPA president Gudida Srinivas Goud, Sampati Venkateswarlu Goud, Veeramalla Bhaskar Goud and Vadlakonda Bhaskar Goud participated in this programme.