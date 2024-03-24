Live
- Holi 2024: 5 Tips for Capturing Colorful Moments with Your Smartphone
- Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ to celebrate Holi with son on video call
- Death toll in Russia terror attack rises to 133
- Holi 2024: Pre- and Post-Holi Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Safe
- Kenya's World Cup legend Collins Obuya retires after 23-year-old international cricket career
- TN BJP slams Stalin over Minister’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Four fishermen feared dead in Tripura's Dumboor Lake
- Help TB patients and avail IT rebate in UP
- South Korea-built nuclear reactor connected to UAE power grid
- Clinical trials of TB vaccine MTBVAC begin in India
Just In
Khammam: District Gowda Sangam’s General Secretary appointed
Highlights
The Telangana Gowda Sangam State President Palle Lakmana Goud appointed Kumili Srinivasa Rao Goud as District General Secretary of Khammam District Telangana Gowda Sangam during a state executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Khammam : The Telangana Gowda Sangam State President Palle Lakmana Goud appointed Kumili Srinivasa Rao Goud as District General Secretary of Khammam District Telangana Gowda Sangam during a state executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.
District president Kathi Nehru Goud, GOPA president Gudida Srinivas Goud, Sampati Venkateswarlu Goud, Veeramalla Bhaskar Goud and Vadlakonda Bhaskar Goud participated in this programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT