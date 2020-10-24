Khammam: Farmers, BJP oppose shifting of Rythu Bazaar

Khammam: High tension prevailed in Khammam town on Friday morning as BJP leaders along with large number of farmers tried to siege to the Collectorate, demanding reopening of Rythu Bazaar, located behind RDO office in the town.

Earlier, they took out a huge rally and raised anti-government slogans. Police stopped the rally at ZP Centre and prevented the protestors from entering the Collectorate. A few BJP leaders and farmers managed to escape from the police and entered the Collector office. Cops forcibly stopped BJP district

president Galla Satyanarayana and Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy and a few farmers and arrested several BJP leaders and farmers and shifted them to the nearby police station. During the melee, some farmers and BJP leaders fell on the road.

When the police were arresting farmers and BJP leaders, heated argument took place between the former and the protestors.

Meanwhile, two farmers climbed a nearby cell phone tower and continued their protest, which also created tension. They agreed to come down after the police appealed them to come down from cell phone tower.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana and BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy demanded that the government should immediately reopen rythu bazaar, which has been organising for the last 20 years in the town. They alleged that the District Collector was acting as an agent of the ruling TRS and taking anti-people decisions.

The leaders opposed shifting of rythu bazaar, stating that it was causing troubles to farmers. They alleged that the TRS government wantonly troubling the farmers by creating various issues in the State whereas their BJP government is giving good support to every farmer in the State.