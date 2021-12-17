Khammam: Government urged to issue job notifications

Khammam: Progressive Youth League (PYL) district general secretary NV Rakesh on Thursday demanded that the State government immediately to release job notifications.

He alleged the TRS government had completed seven years, but there were no job notifications so far. He said the government should immediately announce job calendar.

A number of unemployed youth scarified for new State of Telangana in the statehood movement. He reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised jobless people recruitments at many meetings after forming the new government. But he got power there is no job so far.

PYL alleged that CM KCR was not paying interest to job recruitments. Nearly 1.9 lakh jobs have been vacant in various departments for the last seven years. Rakesh appealed to the youth people and supporters to make a protest programme for seeking jobs on December 20 in all the district headquarters. PYL leaders Bharath, members Subhan, Chandhu, Ravinder, Srinu, Sivalal, RamaRao and others participated in the meeting.