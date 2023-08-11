Khammam: Harvest student clears CA exam in first attempt

Khammam: A student of Harvest’ Group of Educational Institutions in Khammam passed the ‘Chartered Accountant’ qualification examination conducted in June 2023 across the country in her first attempt, informed the institute management here on Thursday.

Naina Bahati, who completed 12th standard in her college (2022-23 academic year), passed CA in her first attempt.

‘Harvest’ Group of Educational Institutions correspondent P Ravimaruth and principal Arparvathi Reddy congratulated the student and wished her more success in the future.