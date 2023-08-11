Live
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
Just In
Khammam: Harvest student clears CA exam in first attempt
Highlights
Khammam: A student of Harvest’ Group of Educational Institutions in Khammam passed the ‘Chartered Accountant’ qualification examination conducted in...
Khammam: A student of Harvest’ Group of Educational Institutions in Khammam passed the ‘Chartered Accountant’ qualification examination conducted in June 2023 across the country in her first attempt, informed the institute management here on Thursday.
Naina Bahati, who completed 12th standard in her college (2022-23 academic year), passed CA in her first attempt.
‘Harvest’ Group of Educational Institutions correspondent P Ravimaruth and principal Arparvathi Reddy congratulated the student and wished her more success in the future.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS