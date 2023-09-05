  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Induction day held for PEC students

Khammam: Induction day held for PEC students
x
Highlights

Khammam: An induction programme was conducted for the B Tech first year female students of Priyadarshini Engineering College (PEC) for the academic...

Khammam: An induction programme was conducted for the B Tech first year female students of Priyadarshini Engineering College (PEC) for the academic year 2023-24. The students demonstrated a Chandrayaan-3 prototype on Monday. College chairman Dr Katepalli Naveen Babu launched a book, ‘Andina Chandamama,’ which was brought out by the faculty and the students of the college.

He thanked the students and their parents for choosing their college to pursue their B Tech. He said they would strive to meet the expectations of the students and pave way for their bright future. He urged them to acquire knowledge to become researchers and contribute to the nation.

As part of the induction programme, the students were made aware of the rules and regulations of the college, current education system, various courses, laboratories, English communication skills lab, placement service etc. Atluri Venkataramana, academic director, Dr B Goap, the principal, and the staff participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X