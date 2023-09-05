Khammam: Induction day held for PEC students

Khammam: An induction programme was conducted for the B Tech first year female students of Priyadarshini Engineering College (PEC) for the academic year 2023-24. The students demonstrated a Chandrayaan-3 prototype on Monday. College chairman Dr Katepalli Naveen Babu launched a book, ‘Andina Chandamama,’ which was brought out by the faculty and the students of the college.

He thanked the students and their parents for choosing their college to pursue their B Tech. He said they would strive to meet the expectations of the students and pave way for their bright future. He urged them to acquire knowledge to become researchers and contribute to the nation.

As part of the induction programme, the students were made aware of the rules and regulations of the college, current education system, various courses, laboratories, English communication skills lab, placement service etc. Atluri Venkataramana, academic director, Dr B Goap, the principal, and the staff participated in the programme.