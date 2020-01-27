Khammam: Intense lobbying continues for municipal chief posts

Khammam: After a thumping victory, the ward members of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi have started lobbying for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts with the party high command through their leaders, MP, MLAs and Ministers.



Meanwhile, there is a huge competition for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts among the ruling party ward members. According to sources, there is a tough fight for the chairperson post in Madhira municipality where four women are competing as is reserved for SC (Women). Similarly, the Kothagudem municipality is also reserved for General (Women) and five women are in fray for the chairperson post. MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao is also proposing his follower for chairperson post.

With the chairperson post reserved for General in Sattupally municipality, the candidates from two communities, Kammas and Vysyas, are eyeing the post. Coming to Yellandu municipality, the chairperson post is reserved for General and here also several wealthy persons are lobbying for the coveted post.

The Wyra municipality is allotted to SC (General) and many ward members from the ruling party are in touch with the MLA and other leaders to land in the chairperson seat.

Meanwhile, the ongoing developments among the ruling party ward members has become a headache for Ministers and other leaders as they have been facing huge pressure from ward members from all the five municipalities. IT is learnt that some ward members, who are wealthy, are lobbying in Hyderabad through close relatives and associates of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao. With a few hours left for conducting election for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts, it is learnt that the TRS party high command has already sent the candidates' names in sealed covers.