Khammam: KCR cheated Adivasi people says BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao

Khammam: BJP Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao came down heavily on the TRS government, alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated Adivasi people in the State. KCR promised to give podu pattas to the traibals during general elections and failed to fulfil till date, he pointed out.

The MLA participated in various programmes in the district on Tuesday. Later speaking to the media, he questioned the Adivasi MLAs, who joined the TRS after general elections, what happened to the promises they gave to the tribal people. He criticised that these MLAs after joining the ruling party have forgot their promises.

The MLA alleged that Chief Minster KCR was harassing Opposition party leaders, who questions the failures of the government, and filing cases against them. Opposition leaders play a key role in a democracy by questioning the government and will support the people, but here the government arresting the Opposition leaders for questioning it, he noted.

MLA Raghunandan Rao demanded the government to do justice to the victim minor girl and her family and also to take stern action against the TRS MPTC, who tried to molest the minor girl.

He expressed agony on putting cases against podu land women farmers, stating that dictator rule is going on in the State.

Later, he visited coal town Kothagudem and industrial town Palvoncha and participated in several programmes.

BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana, State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, D Satyanarayana, Shyam Rathode, Rudrapradeep and other leaders participated in the programme.