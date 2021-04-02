Khammam: KTR to inaugurate development works worth Rs 423.26 cr

Khammam: All set for MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's Khammam visit on Friday. KTR will inaugurate and launch various development works worth Rs 423.26 crore in the district. Also, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, KTR will inaugurate RTC bus stand in Khammam, double bedroom houses in Tekulapalli and Munneru Vaikuntadhamam.

He would lay foundation for second phase IT Hub and four lane road works from Sri Sri circle to the new Collectorate. The IT hub-2 would be constructed with an estimated expenditure of Rs 36 crore.

The MA&UD Minister will also inaugurate new municipal building constructed with Rs 3.11 crore at Sathupally town and lay foundation stone for an integrated market complex, informed District Collector RV Karnan. Daily supply of Mission Bhagiratha water to 45,000 new households tap connections and 85,000 existing tap connections under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits. which was implemented with an expenditure of Rs 223.95 crore, will also be launched.

Collector Karnan along with several officials inspected the arrangements for the Ministers' visit here on Thursday. He directed the officials to follow Covid-19 guidelines in making seating arrangements at RTC bus stand where the Ministers would address a public meeting.

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, DRO R Sirisha, Chief Planning Officer Srinivas, Executive Engineers Shyam Prasad and Chandramouli, Assistant Commissioner Mallishwari, DPRO Md Yakub Pasha and others were present.