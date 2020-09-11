Khammam: Liquid oxygen tank set up at government hospital

Khammam: Advanced liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 13,000 litre is being set up at headquarters hospital in Khammam to overcome oxygen shortage and to provide better services to Covid-19 patients.



Thanks to District Collector RV Karnan, who took the initiation for setting up liquid oxygen tank in the hospital premises. After observing oxygen shortage at the headquarters hospital, Collector Karnan held talks with Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation officials and urged them to set up advanced liquid oxygen tank in the hospital.

The oxygen tank reached the hospital on Wednesday and the staff are fixing the tank on Thursday.