Khammam: Market yard to be developed with 17 crore

Khammam: Agriculture Marketing Committee Chairperson (AMC) D Lakshmi Prasanna inspected cotton procurement centre at market yard here on Thursday and observed the prices. The rate of cotton on the day was Rs 7,500 per quintal and it is the highest rate, she noted.

Later speaking to the media, Prasanna informed that the market yard will be developed

with Rs 17 crore and a proposal was sent to the government in this regard.

Stating that farmers were facing problems in transportation as the internal roads were damaged badly, she said there is a proposal to construct CC roads in the yard. She told the officials concerned to construct new sheds, one big shed in main yard and drainages and compound walls also.

She also explained other new works in the market yard.

She interacted with the farmers and checked the facilities in the yard. She informed the market got an income of nearly Rs 15 crore every year. New works will commence once the proposals were sanctioned, she added.

AMC Secretary Rudraksha Mallesham, TRS leader D Sai Kiran and others were present along with the Chairperson.