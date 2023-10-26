Khammam: MLA Kandala Upender Reddy rallies troops for K Chandrashekar Rao’s meet

Khammam : Acknowledging the building anticipation for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s upcoming public meeting in Palair, sitting MLA and party candidate for the constituency, Kandala Upender Reddy rallied party leaders and workers to ensure the resounding success of the event. On Wednesday, the MLA along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan and other party leaders, inspected the preparations at an open venue in Jeela Cheruvu village within the Palair constituency. The CM’s public meeting is scheduled for this Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kandala expressed his excitement for the upcoming public meeting, emphasising its significance as CM KCR’s first public appearance in the district as part of the election campaign. He firmly asserted that all recent surveys indicated a clear path to power for the BRS and predicted that CM KCR would make history with a third consecutive term as Chief Minister.

In his address, Kandala revealed his intention to request CM KCR to launch the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme as a pilot project in Palair, with hopes that the Chief Minister would announce it during the meeting. He underlined the remarkable development that the constituency had witnessed under the guidance and blessings of CM KCR.

The Palair MLA also expressed the trust of the local population, stating that they believed in leaders who worked tirelessly for their well-being. He proclaimed his victory in the upcoming elections and his commitment to transforming the constituency into a model of development.