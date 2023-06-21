Live
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 21-06-2023
- AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
- Revanth to meet Komatireddy ahead of meeting Ponguleti
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023
- Google fixes a bug that allowed WhatsApp to access Android mobile microphone
- Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions
- Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit
- Moringa Techsolv inducts banking & technology industries veteran Prasanna Lohar as an advisory board member
- Musk says Tesla to come to India 'as soon as possible
- Mahabubnagar: Drone technology has immense potential, says IIITDM Director DVKN Somoyajulu
Ponguleti & Jupalli to join Congress on July 2: Sources
After BJP’s defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections, the former MP decided to join the grand old party
It seems that the plan has been finalized to this extent. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will visit Ponguleti's residence on Wednesday and invite him into the party
Hyderabad: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao are likely to join the Congress soon, said sources. The duo will join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2 These two leaders will meet Rahul on June 25.
It seems that the plan has been finalized to this extent. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will visit Ponguleti's residence on Wednesday and invite him into the party. Later, he is also likely to meet Jupalli.
It is reported that earlier BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy held discussions with Ponguleti and Jupalli, but there was no result. It is known that they have come to the opinion that it is better to join the Congress in the current situation.
In addition to this, the leaders think that the leaders who joined the BJP from the state did not get priority, so they finally decided to join the Congress. Along with these two, two MLCs, some former MLAs and three ZP chairmen are also likely to join Congress.