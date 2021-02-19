Khammam New RTC bus stand to operate from March 1

Khammam: Finally, the Road Transport Corporation officials have fixed date for operating buses formally from the new bus stand without a grand inauguration, in view of Graduate MLC elections code. The new bus stand will fullfill the needs of regular commuters.



Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had constructed a new bus stand in 7.50 acres near Nagarjuna Sagar Project camp office in the town with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. As many as 30 platforms were constructed to park buses. The officials have planned to operate about 1,200 buses locally and across the State including inter-State trips every day. The new bus stand is the biggest after Hyderabad bus stand with all advanced facilities including two-level car parking. Khammam RTC Regional Manager P Solomon said the new bus stand was constructed in larger area with all facilities and public would feel comfortable. 'We have planned to transport about 35,000 commuters to their destinations per day,' he added.

The old bus stand was constructed long back in 2.5 acres and there are only 12 platforms, causing inconvenience to passengers.

According to the Regional Manager, the new bus stand has air-conditioned deluxe lounge and big shopping complex. Even there is a plan to construct multiplex theatres in the bus stand. The officials have planned to inaugurate the new bus stand on a grand scale but due to Graduate MLC election code, they decided to operate buses formally from March 1.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the new bus stand is a big asset to Khammam town and will fullfill commuters' needs, who are suffering with a small bus stand.