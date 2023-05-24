  • Menu
Khammam: Officials told to finish renovation works before reopening of schools

District Collector VP Gautham addressing review meeting with officials in Khammam on Tuesday
District Collector VP Gautham addressing review meeting with officials in Khammam on Tuesday

Highlights

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham stated that the school development projects under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme should be finished as soon as possible.

Gautham directed that all renovations be completed before reopening of schools.

Collector reviewed the progress of the development works done under Mana Ooru - Mana Badi with officials from the Education and Engineering departments.

He stated that all works should be completed before the re-opening of schools, and that all steps should be made in this direction.

He stated that work has been finished in 104 schools to date, with 17 schools already under construction. Another 57 schools are getting ready to open.

He stated that 414 schools have received green chalkboards, and that the remaining schools have received dual desks, green chalkboard repairs, more classrooms, compound walls, toilets, and electrification.

Education officials should take early steps to ensure that kids get textbooks and uniforms by the start of the academic year. Mandal Education Officers should visit every school in their jurisdiction and be familiar with the whereabouts of uniforms and textbooks, he emphasized.

