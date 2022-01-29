Khammam: Padma Shri honour for Sakinala widely hailed

Khammam: The announcement of the prestigious award of Padma Shri to Sakinala Ramachandraiah (62) is being seen as a recognition for the Kanchumelam - Kanchutalam folklore, which he has kept alive for the past forty years. The people in the agency village of Kunavram under the Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are elated at the recognition for him.

It is the second Padma award for the people hailing from the erstwhile Khammam district. Earlier, the award was conferred on Vanajeevi Ramaiah. The locals, especially the Koya tribe, have expressed happiness and conveyed special thanks to the State and the Union governments for the first-ever Padma honour for a Koya community artiste.

Ramachandraiah is one of the few persons who are endowed with unparalleled talent in folklore music in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. He has been extolling the history and virtues of various clans of Koyas through his art. He inherited the art and learnt about the incidents dating back to ancient times, which he eulogises and passes them on to the present generation.

Expressing happiness over his selection for the award, Ramachandraiah said the recognition came at last for the invaluable heritage that accrued to him from his forefathers. He wished that the Central and the State governments patronise the art so as to sustain its existence and inheritance by the future generations. "My son was learnt 50 per cent of the work from me and I will try to engage in the art for the benefit of future generations," he said.

The Koyas, who hold him in high esteem, invite him to explain the history and glory of their clans during the Jathara. It is a custom among the Koyas to conduct the fair for five to ten villages and celebrate it every year.

Pinapaka ST constituency MLA and Government whip Rega Kantha Rao greeted Ramachandraiah and noted that it was a historic occasion to pay such recognition to a tribal artiste. He brought name and fame to Pinapaka constituency and put it on the map of national tribal arts, the MLA praised. Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, officials felicitated Ramachandraiah on Thursday. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar was joyous that the erstwhile Khammam district has received two Padma Shri awards. He said the government would be extending all support to Ramachandraiah to carry on and propagate his rich tradition.