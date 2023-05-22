Khammam: Police wins hearts with Mega Job Mela

Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was all praise for Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier for organising the Mega Job Mela under the aegis of the police department, which saw a large number of unemployed youth getting job offers by several companies. The mela was organised at SBIT Engineering College.A total of 150 companies from various industries offered placements to the eligible youth. Around 15,000 applied for 8,200 opportunities in the relevant companies.Ajay Kumar presented appointment letters to some selected candidates on the occasion. He informed that appointment documents would be distributed to 5,000 persons at the employment fair on Sunday.

He praised the social responsibility initiative of the police department for securing livelihood for those youth who could complete only schooling. He said

Khammam was gradually turning into an IT hub, which would provide quality jobs to the graduates in relevant disciplines. The minister stressed the role of young in nation-building and called for more such employment fairs in the future.

Puvvadacomplimented the Police Commissioner and his team for reaching out to the jobless youth who were struggling to find employment with just schooling. He was overjoyed about the tremendous preparations for this magnificent event.

SBIT Educational Institutions Chairman RJC Krishna, Mayor PunukolluNeeraja, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautam, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Trainee IPS officer Avinash CEOs, Directors, HR managers of various companies participated in the programme.