Khammam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy chokes up recalling harassment by BRS government

Khammam : Minister for Information and Public relations, Revenue, Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy got emotional in the middle of his speech here on Wednesday. He was taking part in different programmes in Palair constituency and Khammam city.

At the ‘AthmeeyaSammelanam’ programme organised by Right Choice Academy, he gave an impressive speech to the huge applause of his followers. Amid his speech, he became emotional and was silent for a while. Then, he continued and fervently said: “Those who accept and face difficulties bravely will find happiness in their lives. I am the best example on this.” He explained his journey in politics and business to the unemployed youth who participated in the programme.

“At this same time last year the previous BRS government subjected me and those who believed in me to many problems and insulted us” Ponguleti said. It may be recalled that in January last, the then BRS MP strongly launched a scathing attack on the BRS government policies and deplored how he was being harassed. He was soon suspended by the party.

The minister said that the unemployed youth were discriminated against by the previous government. He assured that the Congress government would create two lakhs jobs this year. The first step has been taken to clean up the TSPSC. He called upon the youth to work hard for a bright future. He asserted the government would work to bring back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ and fully implement the six guarantee schemes in the state. He alleged the BRS government committed fraud in construction of irrigation projects and cheated the people. It worked for only commissions and only increased its leaders’ properties, while ignoring the welfare of people, he added