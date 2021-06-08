Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomes Modi decision on free vaccination

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomed the decision of Prime Minster Narendra Modi of giving free vaccination to all the people in the country from June 21.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he expressed angry on Opposition party leaders, who were making unnecessary comments on the BJP and the PM. Alleging that the opposition leaders were trying to politicise the Covid vaccination programme, he said that they were trying to target the PM and BJP.

Sudhakar Reddy appealed to the Opposition party leaders to support Prime Minister Modi, who is striving to strengthen the country.

'This is not the time to play politics, everyone should strive to prevent Covid,' he appealed. The announcement of PM about extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November is more beneficial to people,' he opined.