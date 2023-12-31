Khammam: ‘Power sector in Rs 81,516cr debt’

Khammam : In a visit to the BTPS power plant in Manuguru on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the pressing need for strategic steps in the power sector, emphasising proper planning for future requirements.

Following the inspection, the minister revealed alarming figures from the previous government’s regime, highlighting the transformation of a surplus budget state into one burdened with debt. He pointed out that at the time of bifurcation, only Rs 7259 crore were due, but in less than a decade, the power sector’s debt skyrocketed to Rs 81,516 crore rupees.

Yadadri and Bhadradri were specifically mentioned as regions where loans were acquired for establishing power plants. Bhatti disclosed the outstanding dues to distribution companies (Rs 28,842 crores) and the total debt (Rs 1,10,358 crore), cautioning that future generations were effectively held hostage due to continuous power supply. The minister highlighted substantial expenditures, including 30,406 crore rupees for power purchase, 19,431 crores in arrears to Singareni, and 59,580 crores in total power purchase arrears. He called for a concerted plan to navigate the state out of deep debt, utilising resources for people’s development.

Expressing concern over the financial challenges faced by the power sector, he stressed the vital role of electricity in human survival and outlined the government’s efforts to address challenges comprehensively for a better future. During a meeting with power department engineering officials, he emphasised the importance of on-site project inspections to accurately inform the public about the situation. Bhatti underscored the government’s commitment to transparency, citing the impartial release of a white paper recently that informed to the people the debts inherited from the previous administration.

Later, Bhatti outlined ongoing initiatives dedicated to achieving employment and societal goals in the region, aligning with the needs of the people. He advocated for the use of supercritical technology to mitigate environmental issues, contrasting it with the problems arising from subcritical technology.

The meeting concluded with a thorough examination of the power plant’s management through PowerPoint presentations, attended by key figures such as Power Principal Secretary Syed Ali Murtuja Rizvi, Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, and other officials involved in the power sector.