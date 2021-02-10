Khammam: Relatives vandalise private hospital after 4-year-old dies

Khammam: Tension prevailed for some time at a private hospital in Khammam on Wednesday after relatives and family members of a four-year-old child attacked

the hospital and destroyed furniture, alleging that doctors and staff were responsible for the child's death.

According to information, SK Habib, pump operator in Mission Bhagiratha at Nehru Nagar, has two daughters. He admitted his elder daughter Nusra Thowsim (4), who was suffering from health problems, in a private hospital early on Wednesday morning. There was no doctor at that time and the staff gave her an injection, following the advice of doctor over phone.

After 10 minutes of administering injection, the girl lost vision and speech. As per the suggestion of the staff, the parents shifted the girl to another hospital, but the doctors declared that she was brought dead. The deceased parents and relatives became angry and staged a dharna at the private hospital, where the girl was administered injection, demanding action against doctors and staff. Some of the relatives attacked the hospital and destroyed furniture.

Girl's father Habib alleged that the doctor gave her injection without examining the girl, which led to her death. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the angry parents and relatives.

Khammam One Town Circle Inspector Chittibabu said that no complaint was received from both parties. It's learned that the hospital management settled the issue with the deceased relatives.

Meanwhile, locals said that it is not for the first time that patients die due to doctors' negligence. The hospital management always behaves rudely with patients, they added.