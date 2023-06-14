  • Menu
Khammam: RJC College student selected for national rugby team

The RJC College management encourages and provides facilities to students to excel in the fields of their interest along with education,Krishna said in a statement here on Tuesday.
Highlights

Khammam: A student of RJC Degree College, Apuri Sandeep has been selected for the national-level rugby competition to be held in Maharashtra from June 16 to 19.

The student participated in the men’s State-level competition recently held in Medchal and qualified for the national-level competition, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna.

Congratulating the student, he wished Sandeep to climb more heights in the future.

