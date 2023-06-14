Khammam: RJC College student selected for national rugby team

Khammam: A student of RJC Degree College, Apuri Sandeep has been selected for the national-level rugby competition to be held in Maharashtra from June 16 to 19.

The student participated in the men’s State-level competition recently held in Medchal and qualified for the national-level competition, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna.

Congratulating the student, he wished Sandeep to climb more heights in the future.