Khammam: Road show held in Kalluru, supporting TRS MLC candidate

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah urged graduates in the district to cast their first priority vote to TRS candidate for Graduates MLC constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

On Saturday, they participated in various programmes in Khammam and Sathupally in the district. Minister Ajay Kumar, addressing a gathering of Granite Industry Association and Khammam Chambers of Commerce and Industry members, urged them to extend their complete support to the party MLC nominee. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana is progressing rapidly. The victory of Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election should be an answer to the Opposition parties, who were levelling baseless charges against the State government, he said.

Ajay Kumar reminded that the government has been extending several subsidies to strengthen the industrial sector. Several measures towards industrial promotion introduced in the past six years have created ample job opportunities to the unemployed youth, he reminded.

Later on the day, the Minister along with Nama Nageswar Rao, Sandra Vekata Veeraiah and MLC candidate P Rajeshwar Reddy participated in a bike rally, taken out from Tallada to Kallur, where a public meeting was held.

Stating that Telangana was a trend-setter in the country in both developmental and welfare initiatives, Ajay Kumar informed that the government was giving priority to all sections of the society.

MP Nageswara Rao said an amount of Rs 40,000 crore was being spent on developmental projects in Telangana. Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project would turn agricultural lands as fertile in the erstwhile district.

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's vision has enabled the State to witness development in the region in the past seven decades, he added that Rajeshwar Reddy should be elected with a huge majority.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, former Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, party leader Tata Madhu and others were present.