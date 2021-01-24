Khammam: Seethamma barrage excavation works from February

Khammam: The proposed construction of Seethamma barrage on Godavari River in Aswapuram mandal to provide water to about 10 lakh acres is getting ready for excavation works in February first week. The government has proposed about 1,550 meters length and 63 feet height barrage on River Godavari near Kummarigudem village in Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Estimation was prepared for Rs 3,600 crore and the barrage storage capacity is 36.57 TMC.

The Irrigation officials have proposed total 51 kilometres length banks on both sides of the river to protect villages and fields. The officials have estimated about 3,600 acres to construct banks but till now, public notification was given to 3,200 acres.

Speaking to The Hans India, Irrigation department Executive Engineer S Srinivasa Reddy informed that land acquisition process would be concluded by the end of February. Seethamma barrage would provide assured water to about 10 lakh acres in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The officials were also planning power generation from Seethamma barrage. He also said the soil investigation process is going on and excavation works would begin from the first week of February.