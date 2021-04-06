Khammam: Sharmila's Sankalpa Sabha on April 9

Khammam: Former Chief Minster YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila will conduct Sankalpa Sabha on April 9 in Khammam, informed Konda Raghava Reddy, a key leader in Sharmila camp.



Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he informed that toured in the district, met the YSR loyalists and discussed about conducting a meeting 'Sankalpa Sabha' by Sharmila. He also inspected the venue of the meeting.

Raghava Reddy stated that the meeting will be conducted by following Covid rules and asked YSR loyalists to attend the meeting and make it a grand success. 'Bless YSR's daughter Sharmila,' he appealed them. "Sharmila already met the leaders of nine districts and discussed various issues. The people in the State are vexed with the TRS ruling," he stated. Reddy asked everyone to support to Sharmila and her party to bring Rajanna Rajyam in the State.

Later, he discussed the arrangements for the meeting with local leaders and released wall posters of the meeting.