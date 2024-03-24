Khammam: Sri Chaitanya’s two-day fest wraps up

Khammam : The two-day celebration at Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research concluded here on Saturday. Titled ‘Colors of Celebrations,’ the event showcased events including fashion shows, dance performances, mehndi art, short films, and a treasure hunt. Over 300 students from various colleges joined Sri Chaitanya students in showcasing their talents through dance and music.

Kottagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasivarao and renowned singer Ram Miryala graced the occasion as chief guests. Sambasivarao lauded the event in allowing students to exhibit their skills and talents. He encouraged the youth to use social media responsibly and aspire to become responsible citizens.

Chairman of the college, Mallapati Sridhar, highlighted the institution’s 25-year legacy of in education. He mentioned the institution’s achievements in engineering education, including 100% job placements for first-year students and being honoured with the Best Placement Award among engineering colleges in Telangana.

Dr Sai Geethika, the college’s executive director, shared plans for autonomous updates in the upcoming academic year and the vision to become a deemed university.

College principal Dr Pannala Krishnamurthy and other dignitaries also graced the event with their presence.