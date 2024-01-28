Khammam: ‘Srujanotsav’ concludes on a high note

Khammam : The two-day national level ‘Srujanotsav-2024’ led by the Priyadarshini group of Institutions concluded on a colourful note on Saturday. The premises of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College was decorated for the event in which upto 4,000 female students attended.

On the concluding day, the Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao was present along with KUVC Acharya T Ramesh, poet FEMA convener Muvva Srinivas Rao, Union Bank of India DG M Hanumantha Reddy, actress Ananya Nagalla, singers Anirudh, Sowjanya, Tananya, and Kuchipudi dancer Meena Yeluri.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Tummala said that nothing is impossible if the youth reaches for it. “College is a platform that can change the course of the youth,” he said and lauded the head of the educational institute Katepalli Naveen for his efforts. Tummala also lauded the services of Priyadarshini Group of Institutions for the development of education in the district.

Dr Katepalli Naveen Babu, the chairman of the group presided over the closing ceremony. Convener Atluri Venkataramana, Coordinator Y Shivakumar, Engineering College Principal Dr B Gopal, Degree College Principals V Rama Rao, Y Venkateswara Rao, teachers, non-teaching staff, and others participated.