Khammam: Thieves go empty handed after breaking open temple hundi

Khammam: Some unidentified thieves entered the Balaji Venkateswara Swamy temple in Naykangudem in Kusumanchi mandal on Friday and broken open the hundi but did not steal anything.



According to temple priest Sampath Bhattar, he went to temple around 5.40 am on Friday and after performing pujas, he returned home. A temple worker went to temple at 11.30 am to release cows which were tied on temple premises. After releasing cows, he noticed temple door broke open. The priest who received the news from the worker rushed to the temple and informed the same to the police and the village Sarpanch.

On the advice of Sarpanch, the priest gave complaint to the police. He said it was not first time thieves entered the temple as they tried twice earlier. In 2016, some thieves entered the temple by breaking open the door and stolen some cash from the hundi. Similarly, in 2018, the thieves stolen three idols which were not traced till today. Kusumanchi police registered a case and took up the probe.